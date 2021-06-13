Thursday’s story highlighting students at Bishop School creating “erupting” volcanoes as part of their science classes emphasizes the importance of in-person learning and the necessity of hands-on learning.
Some may believe that COVID-19 improved the tactics of virtual learning, and that’s true. School teachers certainly learned a lot, that’s for certain. What worked, what didn’t. And most we’ve spoken to would much rather be face-to-face with their students instead of having their lessons filtered through an electronic screen. For some students, virtual learning helps them filter out distractions, avoid teasing and social anxiety and, therefore, the pandemic may have opened the doors for some.
However, virtual lessons cannot replace human interaction, not just with teachers but with other students. Seeing creations of your classmates can provide inspiration, support and other lessons in “being a good person” that just aren’t as effectively delivered electronically.
We also learned that virtual learning is much more challenging for some students than others, based on the resources available at home, what technology and broadband access are available, etc. Most importantly, we bet there’s more than a few parents who’ve moderated their view of the teaching profession and see now that teaching is more than seven hours a day nine months of the year. Plus, serving one, two or three children you know intimately, is a far cry from serving 20 or more when you have no idea what that child may be dealing with when not in the classroom, as traditional teachers do.
Oklahoma has a long history of underfunding education, particularly public K-12 education. We’ve said for decades that one of the things almost all Oklahomans agree on is that the funding formula for education is broken. Yet we’ve never applied the wherewithal to address it in a substantive way. We apply Band-Aids here and there, and create a few gold star initiatives, while also adding requirements, tests, and benchmarks that proponents can laud and opponents can decry.
But with teachers probably allowed to take their first deep breath in months, before they launch into the required lesson planning and professional development that takes up much of summer “vacation,” the Bishop School story reminded us of what a critical role teachers in general, and in-person education in particular, play in our society.
Most of us probably built a volcano of our own, once upon a time, and got an attaboy or attagirl from a teacher we remember fondly. Somehow, we just don’t see some of those experiences being as valuable when presented over the internet.