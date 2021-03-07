Was it appropriate for the media to identify rioters from the U.S. Capitol attack?”
That was the headline of a news industry trade article we came across late last week. The discussion of what the “responsible” role is for the media has been around for years. It’s not a new topic, though with today’s divisive political climate, it’s gotten more polarizing, much like everything else. Here in southwest Oklahoma, we spend a lot of time, thought and effort to demonstrate the ways we’re different from “the media” broad-brush label easily applied.
In what was supposed to be a point-counterpoint argument in this particular article, the result was more a matter of subtlety than agree or disagree.
The editor of a major metro daily said that, as journalists, it’s the media’s job to see the truth and report it, but added, it is also the media’s job to act independently. We’re not agents of the police or any other government agency, and it’s not our job to seek out criminals and report them to the FBI.
The second author of the article felt it was not the media’s role to identify criminals, however, was OK being the conduit of officials in asking for the help of the public. That’s no different that what we’ve done for decades. The local police department may issue a snapshot from a security video, or release details of a reported crime, asking the media to publicize that information, hoping a reader will step forward with information. The key point there is the report goes to the police to follow up on, not to the reporter.
However, like any community citizen, we also have a responsibility to report crime. Recently, when a local individual left a note in our door threatening violence, we reported it to the police. That’s outside the role of the media. That’s just being a good corporate citizen.
Likewise, the protestor in the Jan. 6 event at the Capitol that shared a photo of himself with his feet on Speaker Pelosi’s desk, then was featured in an interview outside displaying a document he’d taken, was well known in the area of Arkansas in which he lived.
Had he been from our area, and was prominently featured in national newscasts, even if unidentified, we’d have likely contacted him, asked for an interview and written a story about what he did and why he was there. We would have reported the actions of a local person whom we knew. Any legal action beyond that would be left to local law enforcement.
One of the greatest ethical challenges journalists face is when, if ever, is the point where you cease being a journalist and become a citizen. If we’re covering a protest, we expect our staff are not there as participants, but only to record the events of the day. However, if a reporter sees a toddler roaming unattended in the middle of C Street, we’d expect that same staffer to stop being a journalist and, first and foremost, get the child to safety and contact authorities, if necessary.
Like most situations, not everything necessarily has a black and white solution for every contingency.
So, is it the media’s job to identify rioters from Jan. 6? No. It’s our job to report. If we take a photo of someone and identify them (or even if it’s published as an unidentified individual), it’s up to the authorities to act.
We don’t report to — or for — government. Our responsibility is to the reader.