A front page article in The Constitution recently described the contractor doing demolition on space in the mall to accommodate a future defense-oriented tenant and it got us thinking about the former tenant — Sears.
It’s sad to think about the demise of that one-time retail behemoth and, unless you’re “of a certain age” it’s hard to comprehend that organization’s fall from grace.
Begun in 1892 as Sears-Roebuck, it originally sold watches and jewelry, according to an article last week published on retaildive.com, then expanding into “women’s garments, guns, fishing tackle, bicycles, baby carriages, musical instruments and even houses, along with a whole lot of other things.”
Again, if you’re of that “certain age” you recall the massive Sears catalog that arrived at your home periodically. Montgomery-Ward (or Monkey Ward’s, as some called it) had a similar book that could injure a small pet if not handled properly. Many a child began and ended their Christmas wish lists in the pages of a Sears catalog.
Sears developed one of the most trusted names in hand tools (Craftsman), and like many stores had its own credit card before it launched the Discover Card. Those and other household names have been spun off as the once massive retailer spiraled over the past 25 years or so.
That catalog brought you thousands of items, segmented by category and price, and offered “related” items all before the advent of the internet. Their goal, it seemed, was to sell everything to everyone.
We hadn’t thought of it quite that way, but the article cited above proposes they were Amazon before Amazon. You placed an order by phone or mail, and the item was delivered to your home in just a few days. At the time, that was cutting edge when you couldn’t find an item locally or if you lived in a remote community with little to no shopping options.
Sears folded its catalog business in the early ‘90s just a decade or so before online shopping and e-commerce took root in the American psyche.
Only 36 Sears stores remain, according to one source. In 2010, that number was over 3,900 says Forbes. It makes you wonder what would have happened if Sears could have taken their expertise in retail sales married to home delivery and transitioned it to a digital platform.
Many erstwhile Sears locations sit empty today, carcasses of the chain’s former glory. For Lawton, at least, last week’s demolition has a silver lining as leaders press forward to turn the old retail space into an incubator for the defense industry.