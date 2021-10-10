Lawton received good news from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation last week when it announced monies had become available to help fund a truck bypass to serve the west industrial park.
The project was added to the eight-year Construction Work Plan for 2022-2029 due to an influx of federal and state dollars. That means the state will provide $16 million of the estimated $18.3 million project. The other $2.3 million may come from Lawton’s Capital Improvements Program. The project is set for funding in the 2025 federal fiscal year.
As envisioned, the bypass would take Goodyear Boulevard beyond its existing termination point at Cache Road, extending the road north to link into the overpass on Lawton’s western edge that ties U.S. 62 and Interstate 44 via Rogers Lane.
City officials have said the project will provide a more direct route to the tenants of the west industrial park because a majority of the truck traffic that serves those tenants comes from the north and west.
More than 2,300 trucks a week serve just four of the businesses in the west industrial park. That doesn’t include the service trucks and passenger vehicles of employees who work in the park. Nor does it include traffic to the new Carter Wind Energy plant, which will be constructed next year west of Republic Paperboard. Carter has announced plans to eventually hire about 300 employees.
Building the bypass would take an enormous load off Lawton’s streets, which were not designed to handle such heavy traffic.
At present, trucks coming from Rogers Lane exit onto 82nd Street and pass in front of Lawton Marketplace. Removing semis from this route will relieve congestion for shoppers in west Lawton and save wear and tear on Northwest 82nd Street.
Lawton already has a head start on the project. The Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization has approved conceptual designs for the bypass and has given engineers the green light to begin preliminary designs. The plan has the backing of the City Council, which approved proceeding with conceptual designs earlier this summer. The council will receive a briefing on the designs Tuesday.
The north bypass is not the only bypass being eyed for the west industrial park. City officials are considering using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to build a bypass that would serve the southern end of the park. At present, southbound trucks use West Lee Boulevard to go to Southwest 82nd “Street and then link to Oklahoma 36 before getting back on Interstate 44. A bypass serving the south end of the industrial park would remove more semis from Lawton streets.
Lawton’s streets are already in horrible condition. Providing an alternative route for heavy trucks will add to the life of those streets.