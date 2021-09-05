Central Mall in downtown Lawton has a new name and possibly a new look. Both are part of a campaign to rebrand the mall in an effort to entice more retailers.
The name change, to Central Plaza, took effect immediately. Bringing the conceptual design to fruition will take longer.
And the conceptual design is rather interesting. The plans were drawn up by Dallas commercial real estate developer Burk Collins & Co. Plans could call for making part of the mall an open-air venue. Retail stores and eating establishments would no longer be contained under one roof. As a matter of fact, plans call for the roof to be taken off entirely. Each retailer or food establishment would have a separate, outdoor entrance. The stores would be connected via an outdoor corridor and plaza.
Officials connected with the project say the current mall is outdated and that retailers prefer the new concept over the existing design. The hope is a new design will attract new retailers, new food establishments, as well as other venues.
This rebranding effort comes after Central Mall was purchased by the City of Lawton for $14.45 million in January to become home to the FIRES Innovation Science & Technology Accelerator (FISTA). FISTA is remodeling space in the former Sears and Dillard’s stores for defense contractors. So far, three firms have announced plans to occupy space in the remodeled stores.
Officials are quick to say that the conceptual design unveiled last week is just that, a conceptual design. Jason Wells, broker and owner of Insight Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, said a development timeline has not been established yet; a financial analysis will be conducted first.
We will be interested to see the results of that financial analysis.
Officials connected with the mall project have insisted they are committed to keeping the retail space and that the retail space will pay for itself. In other words, the City of Lawton — and hence Lawton taxpayers — should not have to foot the bill for the rebranding efforts.
One of the first things to be changed, we are told, will be the demolition of the fence along Southwest C Street which separates the mall parking lot from retailers on the north side of the street. City officials hope opening up the parking lot will entice restaurants and other establishments to build there.
The plans sound exciting — and challenging. More retailers in downtown Lawton will benefit all Lawtonians. We just hope officials don’t plan to finance the project from city coffers. The city has more immediate needs, such as repairing streets, than remodeling existing retail space.