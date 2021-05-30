Art or vandalism? Criminal behavior or a public expression of grief?
We think it’s time to take a step back from the skatepark “graffiti” issue. Instead of rushing to obliterate what is seen by many as a tribute to the tragic loss of two of the community’s young people, we suggest the City of Lawton take a broader look at what’s going on there.
First, let’s apply city ordinances with equanimity. Graffiti exists in spots throughout the city. Are officials racing to eliminate those “defaced” facades as well? Secondly, many communities have begun to differentiate between street art and graffiti or “tagging”, which is done more out of ego or establishing turf boundaries amongst gang rivals.
On the other hand, the city is correct in that you can’t just let anyone, even as an expression of grief, express that sorrow in whatever way they see fit. Roadside crosses have become an almost ubiquitous expression of grief along roads and highways. Yet they also present a safety hazard if a driver takes his or her eye off the road, distracted by some that can be quite flamboyant. People also express grief through anger, but taking a sledgehammer to a slide at a city park would not be OK.
It’s been suggested that a wall be built just for the purpose of these expressions, but we can foresee the day when elements of the graffiti “community” say one or two or 10 aren’t enough. And, while the skatepark art isn’t offensive, given free rein, we’re sure someone would add something and claim that as their expression of grief that should also be allowed.
Kudos to Mayor Stan Booker who took the time last week to visit the park in person and actually talk to the community that uses it. That type of conversation typically leads to a better solution than operating from an office downtown or because it’s written down in a rulebook somewhere.
Expressions of grief are often temporary. Once we have found that outlet and worked through the grieving process, the “expressions” don’t contain the emotions they did at the outset.
Yes, there’s a city ordinance against vandalism and graffiti. But as we’ve said in this space before, sometimes those ordinances need to be reviewed and updated. In any case, they should also be applied with a measure of balance.
So, again, let’s take a step back. Discuss if there’s a way to provide an outlet and support for, not just the skaters, but the larger group of disaffected young people. The voters already recognized it as a problem, or they wouldn’t have voted $6 million to fund programs for at-risk youth. The community’s young people, having just now finished what will probably be the most difficult 18 months of their educational careers, are now out of touch with the school support structure that helps them cope with emotional difficulties. We want to believe that it’s families that provide that resource but, sadly, we know that’s too often not the case.
We’re far more concerned with why two young people chose the path they did than with some spray paint on a park. Perhaps that’s the discussion that should dominate our discourse. Like the symptom of an illness, the paint can be eliminated. But the illness remains.