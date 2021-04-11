Lawton was awash in good economic news last week.
First, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. announced a $50 million dollar expansion for an advanced mixer. This will be the 16th expansion or modernization upgrade since the plant opened in 1979. To date, more than $1 billion has been invested in the local tire plant. The plant employs close to 3,000 workers and has produced more than 700 million tires.
The advanced mixer will allow Goodyear to remain competitive in the tire-making world by cutting the required mixing time and adding efficiency to the process. The upgrade will allow Goodyear to produce higher performing tires customers are demanding today.
All those expansions and upgrades translate into a continued commitment to Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton in particular.
Goodyear has been a good corporate neighbor, pouring millions of dollars and volunteer hours back into the community. The upgrade will ensure that Goodyear remains a stable employer in Southwest Oklahoma.
The next bit of good economic news was delivered on Friday with the announcement that Carter Wind Energy will build a new assembly plant in the West Industrial Park.
The company is expected to hire 300 employees in the next five years and make an initial investment of $10 million. The company plans to begin hiring this summer.
In making the announcement, company officials noted Lawton was chosen due to the presence of Fort Sill, an experienced energy labor force and the presence of Great Plains Technology Center.
The work done by the plant will have far-reaching consequences. The turbines assembled here will be used to replace diesel fuel generators with wind power in remote and developing areas. In essence, turbines manufactured in Lawton will be used to bring low-cost power to those who need it most.
One of the reasons the company gave for locating here is the presence of Great Plains Technology Center. Just as the school does with Goodyear, we are sure it will play an instrumental role in training the workforce. Lawton is fortunate to have such an institution to work with companies and provide training those industries need.
We appreciate the hard work the staff of Lawton Economic Development Authority has put toward bringing new industry to Lawton. We realize how tough the economic climate has been for the past year. So to make such an announcement is a major coup for the LEDC team.
As noted by Mayor Stan Booker, citizens gave the City of Lawton a new Capital Improvements Program last year, which included $29 million for industrial development. We hope Friday’s announcement is just the first of many more economic announcements to come.
We welcome Carter Wind Energy, our newest corporate citizen. We expect they’ll build just as good a relationship with the community that Goodyear has constructed over the last 40-plus years.