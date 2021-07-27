Developers for Mathis Center are offering the City of Lawton a deal it just can’t say no to.
Mathis Center is a project proposed for 4800 Cache Road, site of the former Eddie Cortes Dodge car dealership. Phase 1 of the project would include a 76,000-square-foot furniture store consisting of an Ashley HomeStore, Mathis Sleep Center and a Mathis Furniture Outlet. Plans call for more development in Phase 2, although that is not guaranteed at this point.
Documents show that construction could begin in early 2022. Construction is ready to begin on a signal light and design work is completed on waterlines.
In return for all this development, developers request the City provide a rebate of up to $750,000 in sales tax generated from the project. The rebate would be based on 1 percent of taxable sales and would only apply to the first phase of the project. Any future development would not be included. Mathis Center would have seven years to reach the $750,000 sales tax figure. If the Center did not generate that much in sales tax, then the City would only rebate the amount of actual sales tax generated.
Mathis Center projects that construction costs of public improvements, including water, sewer and a traffic signal, would be about $782,350.
This is not the first time this funding method has been used. It was used to develop The Marketplace project on Northwest 82nd Street.
We are glad to see that developers have their eye on Lawton. It is another sign that our economy is rebounding from the pandemic. It also is encouraging that people outside of Lawton recognize that our region has a lot to offer and is a place worth investing in.
This agreement sounds like a win-win for Lawton.
Lawton stands to make much more than it is giving up in future sales tax. Some construction supplies probably will be bought in Lawton. The construction crew will either be Lawton residents or they will sleep in Lawton hotels and eat in Lawton restaurants.
Once the project is complete, residents from outlying towns will be drawn to Lawton to shop at the new center. All of these activities will generate sales tax for the City of Lawton. Sales tax that will go into the City’s coffers to fund more projects, like fixing city streets and upgrading city water and sewer lines.
Plus the retail stores will provide jobs for Southwest Oklahmans.
The City can’t lose on this project. If it doesn’t get built, then the City isn’t out any money.
The City Council will consider the issue at its meeting today. We encourage them to approve the agreement with Mathis Center.