With a new administration coming in today, now is a good time to hit the reset button and come together as a nation.
Perhaps at no other point since the Civil War in the 1860s has our nation been so divided. Our states are divided into “red” and “blue” depending on our party preference, many relatives can’t even talk to one another anymore and many have been “unfriended” on social media.
This division reached a crescendo Jan. 6 when thousands of rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol, the very seat of our government. Many can be heard on videos calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence. Goodness only knows what the rioters had in mind for them.
Now Washington, D.C., is in lockdown, with a ring of some 25,000 National Guardsmen there to make sure we have a safe transfer of power today. Many Washington businesses are boarded up should violence break out.
This cannot be who we have become as a nation. This is not how we transfer power from one administration to another.
Now is the time to stop our bickering and come together as “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” We learned those words in the Pledge of Allegiance in elementary school and they are just as true now as they were then.
The leadership in Washington is setting the tone today. President-Election Joe Biden has invited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to join him in a worship service prior to the inauguration.
Our nation’s leaders are setting to example for the rest of us to follow. To be sure, there will be differences of opinion about how to govern in the next four years. And that is OK. That is a good thing. That is how our democracy works. We can agree to disagree, but we should never resort to violence when we don’t get our way or our side doesn’t “win.” Because in the end, everyone loses.
We hope that members of the Oklahoma delegation, including Fourth Dist. Rep. Tom Cole and Sen. Jim Inhofe, who are in positions of leadership and influence in their respective chambers, also seek ways to unify the nation. That is what we elected them to do, not to create more hate and division.