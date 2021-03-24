It’s time to make your appointment, roll up your sleeve and get your COVID-19 vaccine.
A story in Tuesday’s edition of The Constitution pointed out that appointments are lagging not only in Southwest Oklahoma, but in all of the state. Brandie Combs, Regional Director for District 5/Southwest Oklahoma, pointed out that the region has more appointment slots available than they have clients showing up. Combs said as of Monday, Central Mall had 1,100 slots available, but only 600 folks had registered to get their shots.
The situation is the same at another entity that had set up vaccines for its employees and those they serve. Only 300 out of 1,500 slots were taken.
Combs assured The Constitution that the region has plenty of vaccine doses on hand. The health department just needs people to show up to be vaccinated. Combs confirmed that even if you have had COVID, it still is important to take the vaccine.
Another reason to make that appointment as soon as possible is that the Oklahoma Health Department announced on Tuesday that it will open Phase 4 on Monday. Phase 4 is the last phase in the state’s vaccination plan and includes all Oklahomans.
The state has plenty of doses of vaccines, so those who want a shot will be able to receive one. The state receives about 180,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer each week, plus doses from Johnson & Johnson.
For those who don’t have access to the state’s portal to make an appointment, several pharmacies, including Walmart, Sam’s Club and Walmart Neighborhood Market, accept walk-ins. Combs said the county health department also accepts walk-ins at Central Mall if slots are available.
Another reason to get vaccinated relates to action taken Tuesday by the Lawton City Council. Council members voted Tuesday afternoon to drop the city’s mask mandate, effective immediately.
While some businesses may still require patrons to mask up, doing so will no longer be mandated by the City of Lawton. Their action makes getting the vaccine all the more important. As of Tuesday, just over 1 million Oklahomans had received at least one dose and fewer than 600,000 had been fully vaccinated. With a state population of nearly 4 million people, we have a long way to go to get everyone vaccinated.
Even if you personally have objections to getting the vaccine, please get it for others you come into contact with. That and the fact that if releasing the mask mandate combined with a lack of vaccines causes local infection rates to jump again, you can bet the city will be looking at reinstituting some restrictions and no one wants that.
The sooner everyone gets vaccinated, the sooner we can all get back to normal. That will be sooner grandparents can visit with their grandchildren, students can return to school full time and we can resume our pre-COVID routines.
To schedule a vaccine on the state portal site, visit vaccinate.ok.gov.