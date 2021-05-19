Isn’t it nice, when you have a great idea and, before you can share it, the person you wanted to influence acts on their own?
That was our situation this week related to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cessation of federal unemployment benefits that were rolled out a year ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We thought, at the time, that the program would have unintended consequences and shared as much with Sen. James Lankford on a visit midway through the year. Congress’ “one-size fits all” solution removed the incentive to even try to find a job for many. If you live in New York, Chicago, or even Dallas, those $600 a week payments may have been appropriate. (That $600 per week was later dropped to $300 in Oklahoma. Still on top of regular unemployment.)
But in Southwest Oklahoma, the equivalent of an extra $15 per hour, on top of standard unemployment compensation, plus government one-time subsidies, and making it tax free (at least to a point)? That seemed to be a bit of overkill.
Now, as recovery seems to be in full swing, mask mandates are being rescinded and vaccine rates climb while infection rates drop, numerous businesses are having a difficult time getting enough applicants to fill their open positions.
And, yes, we know there’s a large segment of the population who will say “Well, employers just need to pay more.” And we won’t argue that point. But would those same individuals, if wages magically increased, say 20 percent, be OK with the related goods and services going up 20 percent as well?
But Stitt appears to have felt the same way at his press conference this week. “The reality is,” he said, “COVID is no longer an emergency in the State of Oklahoma.”
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out over $5 billion in unemployment claims, according to Stitt’s office. That’s more than the last 10 years combined. And his new program was crafted in such a way that the first 20,000 Okahomans returning to work can get a $1,200 “bonus”, if you will, just by filling one of the many jobs open in the state and holding on to it for at least six weeks.
The American work ethic has always been a pillar of the country’s success. Sadly, when you can make more sitting at home, many won’t want to return to the workforce. And that’s not good.
COVID-19 was an event like nothing we’ve experienced. And we applaud that the government attempted to take care of those hardest hit, even if there were hiccups along the way.
But the governor is right. It’s time to get back to work.