Though frustrating, it’s good to see some major improvements being done on a few Lawton thoroughfares.
In our mind, the three primary reasons for supporting 2020’s Capital Improvements Program (CIP) were improvements to economic development, public safety, and renovating Lawton’s poor streets.
In the last several months, we’ve seen modifications to turn lanes at Sheridan and Cache and city crews are currently working on fixes at Northwest 40th and Cache, Southwest 26th and Gore, and some work being done on Sheridan near Northwest Lake. And there are probably many more. But while the water main break at Northwest 17th and W. Gore was fixed earlier this month, two more west of Northwest 67th and W. Gore have frustrated drivers and created some more bone-jarring roadways. And let’s not even talk about Southwest 38th, south of Gore where you could possibly be suspected of impaired driving, the dipsy-doo roller coaster on Southwest Lee and some post-snowmageddon potholes that would literally support plant life if properly tended.
Late last year, one city official said in 18 months, Lawtonians would be complaining about all the roadwork going on. In our mind, it can’t come soon enough.
Lawton streets are one of the city’s most pressing needs, and most citizens know there’s far more to it than just putting down a new layer of asphalt. If the road bed isn’t stable, that overlay will soon be just as bad — or worse — than the previous surface. To do it right, there’s a substantial amount of testing, engineering and planning that goes into a major construction project.
For example, that one on west of Northwest 67th is routing arterial traffic through a residential neighborhood. While necessary temporarily, city crews know those residential streets weren’t designed for arterial traffic levels. And when they take on a major project, part of their plan, in addition to the design and engineering, has to include where all those cars are going to go while the main roadway is torn up for however many months it’s going to take.
Nope, there’s a ton of work that has to be done before one backhoe or dozer rolls on to the site. And we believe citizens understand that.
You can count us among those who believe fixing the streets is a higher priority than most anything. Nearly everyone of us deals with the street conditions, even if you’re on a bus or riding a bicycle.
We’ll deal with the demolition short-term, knowing there’s a better day coming.