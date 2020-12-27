The Holy City attraction in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge may soon be another casualty of the coronavirus.
The Holy City is facing a funding shortage due to a lack of donations. Although officials say more visitors — almost one million — have come through its gates recently, donations have dried up to a trickle. With the pandemic, more people are visiting the unique attraction, but fewer are dropping coins or bills into the donation box, according to Holy City board members.
The situation is so dire that board member James Britt said the gates to the City may have to close in a few months.
The drop in donations is just the latest in a series of setbacks the Holy City has experienced lately. The Holy City has experienced financial problems since at least 2017, when nearly half the electrical outlets used to power the lights for the annual Easter Pageant production failed to work properly.
The problems continued when E. coli was discovered in the water. A waterline blockage cut off all water to the attraction, resulting in a drop in visitors and donations. Thousands of dollars were spent to fix the electrical and water problems.
Just when the visitors started to return, COVID-19 hit and this year’s annual Easter Pageant had to be postponed until October. The rescheduled production did not draw the usual number of visitors, hence leading to a drop in revenues.
The Holy City is a unique attraction in Southwest Oklahoma. It was constructed in the 1930s by the Works Progress Administration using native stone. The complex houses the Temple Court, Pilate’s Judgment Hall, the Garden of Gethsemane and other structures used to tell the Easter story. It also houses a chapel, which many use for weddings.
The first pageant was held there in 1926, and, with few exceptions, has been held every year since. The pageant drew crowds of 40,000 in the 1930s. While crowds have dropped off significantly in the last several years, the Holy City and the Easter Pageant are a staple of Southwest Oklahoma. The Holy City is something we would regret seeing closed.
We hope the public, and perhaps some charitable foundations, will come forward to keep this unique attraction open.