Help is on the way.
Oklahoma received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and shipments of the vaccine will be delivered to regional sites later this week. That means that those who have been identified as being in Phase 1 of the state’s distribution plan can start being inoculated against this deadly, highly contagious virus later this week.
INTEGRIS Health in Oklahoma City and Saint Francis in Tulsa received the first doses of the vaccine on Monday, according to a press release from the governor’s office. In all, about 17,500 doses arrived. Since two injections are required, that will serve 8,750 individuals. The state expects to receive more of the 33,000 doses at regional health care facilities later this week, according to the press release.
Those who have been identified as being the first to receive the vaccine include staff and residents in long-term care facilities, health care workers providing direct inpatient COVID care, emergency medical technicians and paramedics and those working on the frontlines in mitigation and control activities. In all, about 158,000 Oklahomans are eligible to receive the vaccine first.
That is good news indeed.
On Monday, the state reported almost 2,100 new cases and eight more deaths. That brings the total number of cases in Oklahoma to almost 240,000 and 2,072 deaths since the pandemic started in March. Not good news at all.
Health officials also want to remind residents that just because the vaccine is available, not everyone will receive it right away. The state has come up with a four-phase program under which residents will be vaccinated. Those who are not at high risk are in Phase 4, and it may be spring or later when those residents will receive the vaccine.
Health officials also caution that protocols currently in place to help stem the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing, need to remain in place.
We need to remain especially vigilant, especially with the holidays coming. Now is not the time to let our guard down. We need to keep practicing good virus protection habits, much as we have done the last several months.
But help is on the way.