The City of Lawton is moving forward with plans to create a parks master plan, and that is great news. Citizens should be assured that recreation dollars are used so that the most people are served.
The council was recently told by a firm hired to conduct a parks study the city has more than 70 parks encompassing more than 640 acres and 3.7 miles of off-street trails. The council also was informed that 61 percent of Lawtonians live within a 10-minute walk of a city park.
Those are great statistics. Numerous studies over the years have pointed to the growing obesity problem in Oklahoma. Having access to city parks and walking trails within 10 minutes of our houses should encourage us to get out and spend time in those parks.
In addition, the City of Lawton has just earned certification as an Oklahoma Excellence Certified Healthy Community — the fifth time the city has received the designation. Certified Healthy recipients are recognized as leaders in their communities or state for making health and wellness a priority, by exhibiting “outstanding efforts and achievements” in actively creating healthier communities, according to a press release.
So Lawton must be doing something right in regard to recreation.
Unfortunately, some see the abundance of parks and green spaces as a problem. Some city officials have suggested the number of parks needs to be trimmed to a more manageable level, perhaps to about 15. City officials argue funds could be better spent on making a few parks “special.”
Not all parks have to be “special” in order to be enjoyed.
The same study that identified the number of parks in Lawton also pointed out that people are looking for more outdoor activities, especially since COVID. Last year, when many other recreational opportunities were taken away due to the pandemic, neighborhood parks were one of the few places people could go. Even though playground equipment was briefly off limits, you can do other things at neighborhood parks, such as walk your dog, play catch with your kids or simply sit and enjoy being outdoors.
Within the past three years, the city has tried to sell some “excess” parks, with limited success. So if city officials want to trim the number of parks in its inventory, what do they plan to do with those targeted for disposal? In many cases, the parks or green spaces were dedicated to the city by developers when the housing developments were created. The idea of parks and green spaces in housing additions was seen as adding value to the neighborhood.
The 2019 Capital Improvements Program has $20 million dedicated to parks and recreation. Officials say that is about $30 million short in making a difference in parks. That may be so, but $20 million, if spent judiciously, will go a long way to improving parks.
But our main concern is how the city will determine which parks to close. Some people simply do not have the means, due to transportation issues, to drive the family to a city park for an outing. Neighborhood parks may be their only means of getting the kids outdoors and getting some exercise.
So what can you do?
First, get out and enjoy your neighborhood park. Take your kids to the playground. If your park doesn’t have playground equipment, then use your imagination. A park can become anything you want it to be — it can be a fort or an exotic land or simply a place to play catch or run around.
Second, take the park survey on the city website at http://halff.shor.tn/LawtonSurvey. Express your views about how you use your neighborhood park and about how you would like to see it improved.
Third, let your council representative know that your neighborhood park is used and that it is important to you. When citizens voted that $20 million to improve parks as part of the CIP, we’re pretty sure they were voting for upgrades, not a reduction in neighborhood spaces.