The tent city of Lawton sprang up from the prairie 120 years ago today when almost 25,000 people arrived to bid on 1,200 lots for sale.
Boy, a lot sure has happened in the last 120 years.
In 1907 the pioneer town had a population of 5,562 residents. That jumped to 7,788 by 1910. The population slowed slightly for the next few years and then exploded again when World War II broke out. The 2010 Census showed just under 97,000 residents.
The city has always enjoyed a close relationship with its neighbor to the north, Fort Sill. In the early teens, the Inter-urban, aLawton trolley system, connected the community and the post. Electric cars ran on 6.31 miles of track and transported more than 6 million people until it folded in 1927, giving way to the bus. Since the establishment of the Inter-urban, untold millions of soldiers and civilians have made the trek between Lawton and Fort Sill.
At the beginning, Fort Sill was several miles to the north of Lawton. Now Lawton’s northern boundary kisses up against Fort Sill’s fence, a physical reminder of how close the two entities have remained for six score years. Someone once said of Lawton’s largest employer, “When Fort Sill sneezes, Lawton catches a cold.” That became apparent during the Gulf War of the early 1990s when soldiers shipped out for the Mideast and their dependents returned home. Lawton was virtually a ghost town.
But when the troops and dependents returned, Lawton and Fort Sill resumed their close relationship. With the establishment of FISTA (FIRES Innovation Science & Technology Accelerator), we look forward to that close relationship continuing.
Lawton also has grown economically over the years.
According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, by 1903 Lawton had three ice plants, two grain elevators, and two cotton gins, among other industries. In 1936, 18 industries operated, including Fairmont Creamery, Larrance Tank Corporation, Parks Broom Factory, Dolese Brothers Rock Quarry at Richard Spur, Southwestern Light and Power Company, Chickasha Cotton Oil Company, Industrial Sand and Gravel Company and Johnson Ice Cream Company.
Lawton has only continued to grow since those first few industries. We are now home to Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Bar-S and Republic Paperboard, just to name a few. Many smaller industries also call Lawton home, the newest of them being Carter Wind Turbine, which is expected to build a new building in the west industrial park later this year.
While much has changed in the past 120 years, much has stayed the same.
Soldiers still train at Fort Sill. Lawton is still the largest city in southwestern Oklahoma, drawing residents here for shopping, medical care and recreation. And when we see the outline of the Wichita Mountains, we know we are almost home.
A birthday is a time to celebrate the past and to look forward to the future. So today we pay homage to our past — Mattie Beal and those other hardy souls who put down roots in the former Kiowa-Comanche-Apache reservation — and to our future — those who will carry that pioneer spirit forward as Lawton continues to grow.