This week — March 14-20 — is “Sunshine Week”.
Everything these days, apparently, has a day, week or month, to celebrate, recognize, reflect or remember some bit of history, segment of society, profession, medical condition or whatever.
In the news business, Sunshine Week is one we take seriously.
Coinciding with the birthday of James Madison, who was a key proponent of the U.S. Bill of Rights, and National Freedom of Information Day on March 16, many news organizations make the effort to remind folks of the importance of open government and the civic dangers of excessive secrecy.
It’s not just media types that recognize the importance. The Supreme Court declared “[t]he basic purpose of [the] FOIA is to ensure an informed citizenry, vital to the functioning of a democratic society . . . ”. The U.S. Department of Justice is hosting its own “virtual” Sunshine Week event and will announce its FOI (Freedom of Information) Award to recognize government “FOI professionals”.
While media professionals are probably most likely to make use of Freedom of Information acts and laws, those rules benefit citizens directly. It’s what allows you to see a police report on an incident, whether you were involved or not. It’s what requires governmental bodies to assure meetings are open to the public and that agendas of what will be discussed are posted in advance. It requires notice of changes to zoning of property near where you live. It mandates that government funds and how they’re spent are accessible to you when you ask for it. It’s the counter to the “smoke-filled rooms” where, too often, bad practitioners made decisions that were not in the best interest of the citizenry.
And while we may want to believe that all public servants operate with the best of intentions, history is littered with examples of that not being the case. When no one’s watching, one “it really won’t matter this time” decision, becomes two. Then it becomes a habit.
Periodically in Oklahoma, usually as part of a university’s class on the topic, a group of students will file requests with various city, county and state organizations seeking records and will report back on how the requests are handled. Frequently, in some small communities a request is answered with “Why do you want to know?” That’s completely inappropriate, and no government official has the right to ask you that question. If the record is an “open record” you have no need to explain why you’re asking.
The public’s confusion usually comes from the fact that not all records are “open”. Active police investigations are generally not accessible, as are items related to personnel decisions. Those and other exceptions are generally well-thought out and media organizations work with government to make sure confidentiality is maintained, while openness is protected.
So, if someone tries to add to the list of records that are protected, meetings that can be closed, or decisions that can be made in a private setting, remember it’s not about the media. It’s about you. It’s about your rights.
Sunshine Week is just a reminder that all of us have a vested interest in that.