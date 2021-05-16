Lawton has been the recipient of economic showers of blessing this spring.
Last month we reported that Carter Wind Energy, a Texas-based company, was making a $10 million investment in Lawton and bringing about 300 manufacturing jobs. Within the same week, Goodyear Tire and Rubber broke ground on a $50 million expansion for an advanced mixer, which will allow Goodyear to remain competitive in the tire-making world. The new mixer also demonstrates Goodyear’s long-term commitment to Lawton; this will be the 16th expansion or modernization upgrade since the plant opened in 1979. To date, more than $1 billion has been invested in the local plant.
Last week brought more economic good news to the city.
First, FISTA (FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator) announced that two defense contractors are the first tenants in the new defense industrial park being created inside Central Mall. Dynetics Technical Solutions and Demean Solutions each have had two employees operating in Lawton for the last week (Dynetics will have four to six more employees within weeks).
This is the announcement we have been waiting for since FISTA was formed and bought Central Mall in January. Granted, the number of employees still is low, but it’s a start.
Employees are working out of the old IBC bank in the mall, which has been renovated for their use. Larger space will become available later this year when the former Sears and Dillard’s stores are renovated. The contract for that work was amended last week and work is expected to begin this summer.
In addition, we have learned that Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, is seeking almost $8 million in federal funds to help complete that renovation work.
But the good economic news doesn’t end there.
On Tuesday, the City Council approved an agreement that will allow a company to build a warehouse and distribution center south of Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport. Turcotte Development Group of Texas has announced plans to build the facility next to CGI, then lease it to an unnamed tenant. Eight acres will be used to build the 70,000-square-foot facility. Turcotte will make an $8.5 million investment in Lawton, which includes some infrastructure work on the property. Since infrastructure work will already be done in the park, that should encourage other firms to locate in that area.
Other companies are discovering what we already know about Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma — it is a good place to locate. We have the land and a willing workforce.
After a long drought of positive economic news, we hope these announcements are just the first of more showers of blessing to come.