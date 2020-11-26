When we stood at the dawn of a new decade almost 12 months ago, who among us could have predicted the twists and turns 2020 would take?
Who could have predicted a tiny virus would lock down not only a nation, but an entire world? As of Wednesday morning, almost 1.5 million people worldwide had died from the virus, with 260,000 of those deaths being reported in the United States. No one could have predicted that we would be wearing masks as we go about our daily routines or that we would be mentally calculating a distance of 6 feet when we talk with someone.
Yes, our lives have changed in many unexpected ways this year. Many of us may be facing a lonely Thanksgiving without our families tomorrow. Yet — maybe just a little — it also reminds us that we have much to be thankful for.
So here are a few things that we at The Constitution are thankful for this year:
•Our health care workers who put their lives in danger every day taking care of those who have contracted the coronavirus. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has become part of their daily uniform, along with stethoscopes and blood pressure cuffs. Health care workers are on the front lines of this disease, knowing that they, too, might contract the virus from the people they are trying to help.
•Our teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, secretaries and janitors who work in schools and colleges teaching and caring for our children. Many teachers have had to adapt their teaching methods as many now teach virtually. Yet they have stepped up to the challenge and made the necessary changes. Others are still in the classroom, exposing themselves to students who may have COVID and be asymptomatic.
•Our first responders such as firefighters, police officers and EMTs. When they go out on a call, they never know what type of situation they are going to encounter. They never know if the people they are coming into contact with might be infected with COVID or not. Yet they continue to answer the calls for help
•Our advertisers. Most readers don’t know that 70 percent of what funds this newspaper, its delivery to your doorstep, mailbox or computer is funded by advertising. And we know how badly they’ve been impacted, so we take it as the highest form of praise that, in these difficult times, they appreciate the value our audience brings and their support of our local news mission.
•And, of course, our readers who show they have faith in us to bring them the news they need. We strive every day to give you the news that will affect your lives, news that will help you make informed decisions. We also seek to entertain you by offering you comic strips and stories of a lighthearted nature, opinion pieces of different viewpoints to challenge your thinking and puzzles to exercise your mind. And you forgive us when we make errors, realizing that we are only human, too.
For all of these things, and many others too numerous to mention, we count our blessings during this season of thanks.
We at The Constitution wish you a happy (and safe) Thanksgiving.