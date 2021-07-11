A proposal from City of Lawton staff governing trash collection smacks of government overreach at its finest.
The council will consider some amendments at its Tuesday meeting to trash collection requirements. Most of those amendments would add fees upon fees for noncompliance for piddly rules.
Among the proposed changes:
Charging a $4 relocation fee if polycarts are not removed from the curb no later than 8 p.m. on the day of collection. If a city employee sees carts at curbs after 8 p.m., then they have the authority to move the cart to the front edge of the residence or the garage area and assess a $4 fee. Apparently there are no exceptions in the provision.
We can think of a few problems with this proposal.
For starters, sometimes the trash crews have not made their rounds by 8 p.m. We have heard instances when crews were out past 8 p.m. collecting trash.
Then there’s the problem of people’s work schedules. Sometimes residents are not home before 8 p.m. to retrieve their carts from the curb. Not everyone works 8 to 5 Many of us in the workforce work late hours and must leave our carts at the curb.
And what are we to do if we go out of town? Residents may have to be out of town for the day and not return home until after 8 p.m. Will residents be forced to work their schedules around their trash days?
Sounds to us as if the city is imposing a cart curfew.
Another proposal which rankles is the one about lids being closed on all carts. We agree lids should be down to keep debris from blowing all over the neighborhood. However, the proposal does not address the problem of wind in Oklahoma. For those who live on streets running north/south, a good, stiff wind will blow the lids right off the carts. If the lid is not on, the city can refuse to empty your cart, according to the proposed regulations.
The city also is proposing a new fee for residents who overload their carts so much that the lids won’t close. A fee of $7 may be assessed if the driver climbs down from the truck, removes the excess bagged refuse, dumps the remainder, then reloads the excess bagged refuse into the cart.
There’s a difference between the lid being slightly ajar and items being stacked 2 feet above the top of the cart. We hope trash collectors use some common sense in applying this regulation. Rules are great. But a little common sense needs to be applied. Like giving residents a warning if their violations 2-3 weeks in a row before fines/fees are assessed.
Another new wrinkle being proposed is that only disabled residents will qualify for house side service. We wonder if elderly residents who are not disabled might also be exempted without paying an additional fee. It simply isn’t safe for some elderly residents to ferry the carts between the house and the curb.
But there is something to like in the new proposals: Strengthening the requirements on anyone transporting loads to the landfill to cover the loads with a tarp. This has long been a requirement, but one that is rarely if ever enforced. It’s a particular problem for those living on South 11th Street on the route to the landfill. Those with uncovered loads tend to strew debris, including yard waste and metal objects, all along city streets.
The City Council meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall. We encourage residents who have concerns to either contact their council representative or attend the meeting.