Most of us support Lawton’s efforts in the area of economic development and increasing tourism. If you do, we hope you’ll call or email your city council representative, asking them to vote no on an upcoming proposal to redistribute monies from the community’s hotel/motel tax.
There are a couple of reasons we see this as a poor path, and both have to do with what we believe to be voter intent. Now, we’re not brash enough to say we KNOW what the voters were thinking, but we think we’ve got a pretty good idea.
First, as part of the 2019 Capital Improvements Project (CIP) vote, the City of Lawton included a chunk ($29 million) to go toward economic development, and it’s our belief voters thought that would be an increase to funding.
Then, in February, voters were asked to increase the city’s hotel/motel tax. When we cast our ballots and when we supported it editorially in this newspaper, part of the consideration was the division of monies that included economic developments of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation and the tourism development efforts of the Chamber of Commerce.
Now, there’s a proposal in front of council to take those hotel/motel taxes and rearrange the percentages, shifting dollars around including eliminating the funding given to LEDC, as well as a shift in funding the Chamber’s tourism efforts.
That’s not right.
First, the hotel/motel tax was originally proposed as a funding mechanism for tourism and economic development only. It was passed by voters keeping it separate from city funds, removing it from the political process and the whims of city government. Over the years, the city has begun to siphon off a chunk of those monies and runs its own tourism and economic development programs, funded by various sources.
The city made a huge investment in the purchase of Central Mall earlier this year, with an eye on economic development that’s shown a few hopeful signs to date. LEDC meanwhile recruited a wind generation manufacturing facility pulled from Texas, which will bring in about 300 jobs.
Now, the proposal laid before the council will pull dollars from LEDC, with some discussion they could be replaced with CIP money. We support an increase in the support LEDC receives, not just pulling it from a different source. And, when voters were asked to support the recent increase to the hotel/motel tax, not one single official suggested the allocation of those dollars would be shifted mere months later.
We urge Lawtonians to let their councilperson know that’s not how things should work. We believe voters approved an increase in economic development funding, and the city should better fund LEDC, which has been more successful lately. Keep pushing on the FISTA, sure. But improve the support for the folks that have done you the most good. In addition, continuing the yo-yo funding of the organization that most focuses on tourism, while developing a competing effort inside city hall isn’t the best option either.
In our view, the City of Lawton is not the best positioned entity to drive economic development or tourism. We’d be happier if they’d focus on things like streets, services and public safety programs. That’s what cities should be focused on, not creating competing structures so they can drag in another funding source.
We urge the council to vote down this proposal. We hope you will too.