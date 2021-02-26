The Lawton City Council took a step in the right direction on Tuesday when it entered into an agreement with Garver LLC to prioritize projects approved in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
The agreement will set priorities in eight different areas: streets, drainage, water, wastewater, bridges, cultural and recreation, public safety and city buildings. The system also will let Lawton residents keep up to date on the projects.
Lawton citizens approved $370 million worth of projects in early 2019. To date, $348 million has not been spent. The council has appropriated $250,000 for a study on the city parks system and has spent $14 million to buy Central Mall. The council also is paying Garver $543,000 to develop this priority plan.
According to Garver, the company will develop “one sheets” for each project that will describe the project, cite its justification and its costs. All projects will be evaluated against the same criteria. The council and city staff can use the information to set priorities.
This seems like a fair and balanced approach to setting project priorities. Such a system should take politics out of the decision-making process. The order projects are done should be according to need.
We have long encouraged the council to set a priority list and to share it with the public. Since taxpayer dollars are being used to fund the projects, taxpayers have a vested interest in the timeline for those projects.
According to Garver, a dashboard will be set up that will allow citizens to track specific projects. All of this is good transparency.
Of course, not everyone will be happy with the final order of the projects, but no one will be able to dispute that the process was done fairly and equitably.