The Lawton City Council made the right decision on Tuesday when it agreed to open neighborhood wading pools this summer.
Citing the high cost of maintenance and repairs, city staff had recommended closing the wading pools until spray parks can be built in far east and far west Lawton. It could take years for those spray parks, which haven’t even been designed yet, to be built. They certainly won’t be ready this summer.
While we welcome the addition of spray parks in Lee West Park and Eastside Park, those locations should not replace the wading pools at Harmon, Mocine and 35th Division parks. The neighborhood wading pools were created to be just that — wading pools for children who are too young to play at splash parks. The small neighborhood pools give families with young children a safe place for their youngsters to cool off on hot summer days. Moms and dads don’t have to be concerned with their little ones getting run over by larger kids at spray parks.
The pool at 35th Division Park is in the worst shape and will cost the most to repair. One city official, who recommended closing it, said families could take their children to the spray park in Elmer Thomas Park. That’s not an ideal solution.
For one thing, the spray park at Elmer Thomas is not within walking distance of the Old Town North Addition. Second, little children would have to share the spray park with larger kids, who also are running around.
The wading pools cited for closure are in Councilmembers Onreka Johnson’s and Allan Hampton’s wards. Both councilmembers went to bat Tuesday to keep the pools open. Both said constituents have said how important the pools are, especially to families who don’t have extra money. Transportation to other spray parks in Lawton simply may not be an option for some.
We are glad the full council listened to the concerns expressed by those who actually use the facilities and decided to keep them open. We hope the city makes the investment needed to repair the wading pools and keeps them open even after spray parks are built in far west and far east Lawton.
The city is considering spending millions to help fund a new indoor youth sports complex for basketball and soccer. Surely it can find some money to repair wading pools in some of Lawton’s older neighborhoods to benefit little children.