President Trump’s recent actions are a little hard to understand. On Wednesday he vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act and threatened to veto the COVID relief bill.
Trump wants lawmakers to include a section in the defense bill placing limits on social media companies and he wants to remove language allowing military bases that are named for Confederate generals to be renamed. He also has claimed China will be the biggest benefactor of the defense bill but has not provided specifics.
No bill is perfect, and no doubt that includes the defense bill. But there are many good things in the bill, including 3 percent pay raises for U.S. troops. The bill also would benefit Southwest Oklahoma.
The bill calls for Altus Air Force Base to receive some more KC-46s. Altus has six of the aircraft now and will take delivery of two more next year.
The bill also fully funds the Paladin Integrated Management program, which will benefit Elgin, Fort Sill and the Army. And the bill also addresses Lawton’s attempts to create a Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) to work on defense contracts. The FISTA Trust Authority is in the process of purchasing Lawton’s Central Mall to house a number of defense contractors which have expressed an interest in locating here in support of the Cross Functional teams at Sill.
This bill is vital for our troops and for our national security. The U.S. House and Senate are set to return to Washington next week to vote to override Trump’s veto. The bill was passed by large margins by both chambers, and we hope both chambers override the veto.
Trump also has threatened to veto the recently passed COVID relief bill, which was finally passed after intense negotiations in the House and Senate. The measure contains relief for individuals and businesses, including $600 for every person making less than $75,000. Trump said he wants to increase that to $2,000 per individual.
He also objects to the omnibus funding bill which was attached to the relief bill. We agree that was a mistake on the part of Congress. The relief bill should have contained only funds directly tied to COVID. He is right to object to its inclusion.
But the fact of the matter remains that people are hurting and need relief and need it now. Too many have waited too long for Congress to agree on a package. The relief measure is another bill that Congress should vote to override should the president follow through on his threat to veto it.
It seems as if Congress won’t get to enjoy a long Christmas break after all. It needs to return to Washington as soon as possible to override the veto of the defense bill and the relief bill if Trump vetoes it also.