The efforts, led by Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, to overturn the results of November’s presidential election are nothing short of disgusting.
Congress will meet on Wednesday to convene in a joint session to certify the results of the Electoral College, affirming the election and making Joe Biden the next president.
To date, 100 House members and about a dozen Senators — Oklahoma’s Sen. Jim Lankford among them — plan to challenge the outcome of the election. The group of Senators plan to object to the vote tally unless Congress agrees to create a commission to conduct an audit of the election results.
Such an audit is not necessary. To date, there has not been any evidence provided of voter fraud. None at all. Anywhere. Every case has been thrown out in court, including the Supreme Court, which has three Trump appointees.
Yet these House and Senate members persist in their claims. Their actions are helping split an already deeply divided nation. For decades, the United States has had a peaceful transition of power. The incoming and outgoing presidents may not have always liked each other, but they respected the process of handing over power. Unfortunately, not this year.
And the stench isn’t limited to the election. Both parties, in our opinion, care about nothing more than keeping their faction in power. You and I? We’re a distant finisher in any discussion.
Take the COVID relief bill, for instance.
Initially, House Speaker Pelosi said anything less than a $2 trillion package was a non-starter. Before the election, it had to be $2 trillion or nothing. Now that there’s a Democrat as the president-elect, they’re willing to settle for less than half that. Our belief is that the House wasn’t going to give the president anything to hang his hat on, no matter how many Americans were suffering.
Remember all the Democrats who protested “Not my President” after the 2016 election, who now seem miffed by a similar stance on the Republican side? The entire thing would be laughable if it weren’t so sad.
There are those who urge Congress not to validate the result of the election, in effect, overturning the will of the people. We’re proud to say Reps. Tom Cole and Frank Lucas have not signed on to join such a fight. We thank them for their unwillingness to succumb to pure political pressure.
However, if such a challenge is mounted, supporters better bring more evidence than has been presented to date. Evidence. Not speculation. Even Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, a staunch supporter of the President and one who has agreed with his right to challenge in the various states, tweeted that he’ll “listen closely,” but “they have a high bar to clear.”
Without evidence, voting to overturn the election, at least in another day and time, might have been categorized as treason. Sadly, in today’s political free for all, where up is down and down is up, it’s just another day in Alice’s Wonderland.
No less than US Attorney General William Barr has stated categorically that there was no widespread voter fraud and Newsmax itself has issued statements (under threat of defamation lawsuits) debunking some of the more absurd claims surrounding the Smartmatic and Dominion voting systems.
This year it’s the Republicans. In four years it may very well be the Democrats. Will contesting an election just because you don’t like the outcome become the norm in America? If so, that is not democracy.
Actions such as those being undertaken are nothing less than an attack on our very democracy. If we don’t have faith in our electoral system, then we are no better than countries run by dictators. What’s the use of voting if you can’t trust the results? America is better than that.
It’s time to put this to rest and get on with the business of uniting the country.