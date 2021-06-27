We were gratified to learn last week that the art of compromise is not dead in Congress after all.
On Thursday, President Biden announced Democrats and Republicans had struck a deal on an infrastructure bill. Neither side got everything they wanted, but that is why they call it compromise. Each side gives up something so that the deal gets done. In this case, the American public will be the biggest beneficiaries.
The two sides had been far apart on the size of the package, what to include in the package and how to finance the projects. The deal that was announced amounts to $973 billion over five years and includes funds for roads, bridges, public transit and other public works.
Also included is $73 billion for transmission lines to deliver solar and wind power to homes and businesses, $65 billion for broadband access and $25 billion for airports. We hope Oklahoma will be in line to receive funds for some of those projects. Broadband access in rural parts of our state became a crucial issue last year when school districts were forced to hold classes virtually due to the pandemic. Students without access to the internet or those who have slow broadband were at even more of a disadvantage.
Southwestern Oklahoma also is home to several wind farms. Blue Canyon near Apache comes to mind. With hardly a calm day wind wise in our part of the state, we would benefit from more farms locating here. The farms also help educate our children due ad valorem taxes paid to school districts.
Have you driven on portions of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike lately? Or traveled on Interstates 40 and 35 in Oklahoma City? Our state roads could use an infusion of cash to smooth out those rough places and replace patches of cracked concrete. We would all enjoy a smoother ride when traveling on our nation’s highways.
We hope the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport would be the beneficiary of some of those federal funds. The airport is $4 million into an $11 million project to renovate the terminal. The more federal funds the airport receives, the less its board will have to find elsewhere. Future projects include expansion of the secured passenger holding area, a covered loading ramp and safety upgrades.
The deal looked in doubt late in the week when some Republicans accused Biden of pulling a “bait and switch” when he announced that he might veto the legislation if it was not paired with passage of his Families Plan. Tempers seemed to have cooled late Saturday afternoon when Biden clarified his earlier remarks.
Congress is in recess for two weeks, so the language in the bill will not be written until later. We urge Oklahoma’s delegation to get behind the infrastructure bill and give it their full support when it comes to the House and Senate for a vote.
Not only do we anticipate the passage of the bill, we also look forward to some of those federal dollars making their way to Southwest Oklahoma in the future.