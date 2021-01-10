City of Lawton officials are to be commended for their efforts to institute a new system for cleaning up the city.
The council met last week under a process aimed at speeding up an effort to clean up city neighborhoods by demolishing dilapidated structures. In the past, the city has considered the fate of the structures during regular city council meetings. This process led to property owners sometimes having to wait for hours while the council considered other business before they could speak about their particular property.
Under the new system, the council will hold several meetings a year strictly to consider the fate of properties on the dilapidated and demolished (D&D) list. The Council considered 41 properties at last week’s meeting and condemned more than 30 of them. Those that were not condemned last week will be put back on the list for consideration at the next D&D meeting on March 16.
Just because a structure is placed on the D&D list does not mean that the property will automatically be demolished. It just puts owners on notice that they must bring the structure up to city code or raze it themselves before the City of Lawton does it for them — and then sends them the bill. It also gives them a chance to appeal the designation to the council if there are extenuating circumstances.
According to City Manager Michael Cleghorn, Neighborhood Services has identified more than 500 structures in Lawton that qualify for the D&D list. The city has been able to expand the process due to $3.75 million that was designated in the last Capital Improvements Program for this purpose.
We applaud the city for streamlining the process and also taking action to clean up city neighborhoods.