A fresh look by the City of Lawton related to some of their zoning rules should be applauded by the citizenry.
A recent kerfuffle related to the Vaska Theater and its “drive- in” movie showings in the parking lot as a violation of city zoning was challenged by the theater operators, noting that their requirements reflected some old style thinking of what a “drive- in” might be and that things change.
To their credit, the city saw value in that argument and have agreed to rewrite city code.
City ordinances, codes and regulations, like any rule can become outdated as society, technology and conditions evolve. The codes should evolve as well. Too often, the rules are seen as a way to keep someone from doing something, and that shouldn’t be the goal. Instead, city codes should be more closely aligned with setting a standard that improves the lifestyle of the residents. We had an expert tell us once “My job is to find a way to help you do your job.” If that could be the mindset of city regulation, everyone would be better served.
So, in that light, we’ll propose another item for review.
When the Lawton Public Library looked at a mural on the side of the building last year, one of the objections (there were others), was that because the mural had the word “Library” on it that it was a sign, had to comply with the city’s sign ordinance and was therefore not allowed.
That’s a rule that should be changed.
Lawton has many great examples of public art in its murals. Saying that, because a piece of art has a word in it, it’s really a sign, reflects conditions that probably weren’t considered when the regulations were passed.
The mural recently completed at Northwest 67th and Cache Road has the stylized word “Eagles” on it, reflecting the name of the band depicted in the artwork. So is it, therefore, a sign? We don’t think so. Likewise, if this newspaper wanted to put a mural on our building of the U.S. Constitution, honoring the protection it affords the media through the First Amendment, would it be rejected as a “sign” because it says “We the People” at the outset?
Again, kudos to the city for recognizing their drive- in movie restrictions needed some review. It’s our hope that city staff continue to look for opportunities to work with residents. To be fair, the relationship may not be as bad as people think, but we know there are way too many citizens who do believe that.
Cities (not just Lawton) are often seen as adversaries to businesses and citizens. If we can, working together, “flip that script”, it benefits everyone.