The City of Lawton is moving ahead with its plan to create a technology park in Lawton.
The Council took the next step on Friday when it voted to proceed with plans to purchase Central Mall for the new FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), which will house defense contractors who will work with the Cross-Functional Teams on Fort Sill.
City officials have said that several defense contractors are already interested in setting up shop here. We look forward to the FISTA Trust Authority announcing the names of which contractors will be locating offices here. Some of that information will be made public once leases have been signed, officials said.
Purchasing the mall solves at least one problem: What to do with retail space in the face of a nationwide trend of empty malls. As more consumers shop online and as more retailers offer merchandise online, cities across America are wondering what to do with all that empty space.
Locating the FISTA in what is now the vacant Sears building seems like a good match. The best part of the deal is that the retailers in the mall will get to stay. No one is being kicked out to make room for FISTA. We hope that with an onsite workforce, established stores and restaurants will find new customers. Perhaps new retailers or restaurants will be attracted to downtown.
Yes the purchase price — $14.6 million — is a bit hefty. We have been told that the plan is for the purchase price to be paid back through lease money and federal grants generated by the current and future occupants. We will be watching to make sure those monthly payments cover the cost. We don’t think it’s overstated to say this is the linchpin of city credibility with the community. Those involved have said this project will be cash positive in two years. If they’re right, it would be seen as a major factor in the city’s evolution.
Another boost to the FISTA is its inclusion in the National Defense Authorization Act. Although President Trump has threatened to veto the act, the U.S. House and Senate have enough votes to override the veto.
We hope that such a technology park will draw more employers to Lawton and will ensure the future of Fort Sill. Now, like you, all we can do is wait and see.