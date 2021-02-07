The City of Lawton is moving forward with its plan to create a master parks plan. Meetings were held last week to assess the needs of the community and how to move forward. Part of that assessment will include a survey of about 500 residents seeking input on city parks.
About $20 million was included for parks and recreation in the Capital Improvements Program voters approved in February 2019. Recently, the City Council voted to spend almost $209,000 to draw up a master parks plan. The plan is expected by October this year.
The plan is a good idea. You don’t know what has to be accomplished until you know what the needs are.
However, we diverge on putting parks and $8 million earmarked for a new indoor youth sports complex ahead of what we perceive as higher priority needs. Total cost of the sports complex is expected to be around $11.5 million, with remainder of the funds to be raised privately.
Many Lawton streets are literally crumbling. If you have driven north on Southwest 38th Street between Lee Boulevard and West Gore, then you know what we are talking about. A city crew filled in the potholes last week for the second time within a month. Rather than continuing to sink money into repairs, the entire street needs to be re-done. Expensive, yes? But doing so would save money in the long run.
And that stretch of Southwest 38th Street is not the only street in Lawton needing to be rebuilt. Segments of West Lee also come to mind.
Other infrastructure projects are included in the CIP such as water and sewer improvements, reconstructing West Gore from Southwest 67th Street to Southwest 82nd Street and building or improving sidewalks throughout the city.
After the CIP was approved in 2019, we urged the city to be transparent and publish a list of priorities. If they have a priority list, they have not shared it.
Announcing the list of priorities is a good way to win over those who may grumble about the cost of certain projects or are concerned about when work will begin on others. We realize the city is capable of doing more than one thing at a time. Heck, we might be more supportive of driving ahead on the sports complex if we knew what the timetable was for the more critical programs. Citizens deserve to know the plan for spending their tax dollars.
Structured correctly, the parks survey may show an indoor youth sports complex is a must-have for our community. If so, we will wholeheartedly support it.
While we are waiting, the city needs to demonstrate they are moving ahead on other items. And fixing Lawton’s infrastructure should be priority one. No one enjoys driving on crumbling roads.
The sports complex, when it is built, should bring tourists to Lawton. When they come here, we don’t want to be ashamed of the condition of our roads.