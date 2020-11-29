Last week, the City Council directed city staff to come up with options to encourage individuals to wear masks and businesses to enforce the ordinance. One of those options may be fining businesses and/or individuals who do not follow the city’s mask ordinance.
No one wants to see individuals or businesses fined, but some stringent measures need to be taken in the face of an explosion of COVID cases in Southwest Oklahoma.
Data from the State Department of Health shows that communities in Southwest Oklahoma where masks are mandated have a lower infection rate. That’s the good news.
The bad news is that the number of cases keeps going up in Southwest Oklahoma, including Lawton. Local and state health officials fear we will see another surge after the Thanksgiving holiday.
We want to avoid a repeat of the spring, when we went into lockdown to control the spread of the virus. No one wants to go through that again, especially so close to Christmas.
So given that our numbers are still increasing, we need to take stringent measures to control the spread of the virus.
Quite simply, masks help curb the spread of COVID-19. Health officials with the Centers for Disease Control have said it and our local health care professionals have said it. Health professionals have said that the virus really doesn’t care if you believe it is real or a hoax. It still will attack you.
One of the problems with Lawton’s current mask mandate is that it lacks enforcement teeth. Businesses are required to post signage explaining the city’s mask regulations, but there are currently no enforcement measures in place if an individual or a business owner refuses to comply. We support the city’s efforts to find a way to give teeth to the mask ordinance. But the lead needs to be taken by city code enforcement, not private business.
If you won’t wear a mask for your own health, then please wear one for the health of those you come into contact with. If you do so, then no one will face the threat of being fined and we will live to see the end of this pandemic.