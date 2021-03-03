Social media “censorship” seems to be the new cause celebre in Washington, and it’s now crept into the Oklahoma legislative session. S.B. 383, authored by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), has already passed the Senate Judiciary Committee. The bill, if passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor, would allow social media companies to be charged a minimum of $75,000 for intentional deletion or censorship of a user’s speech.
Our issues with this are numerous.
Though not specifically mentioned, many supporters of this type of law claim this “censorship” is an abridgment of First Amendment rights. Let’s be clear. This has nothing to do with the First Amendment and freedom of speech. That premier amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects individuals from government interference. It was not written to apply to private entities.
Second, individuals have always had to deal with consequences of their speech from private companies. If you say — in person, in writing or on social media — that your employer is a bunch of crooks, you’re most likely going to be fired. That’s not protected speech.
Third, this bill actually says that if someone’s “hate speech” is deleted from a platform, the company is not allowed to use that speech as they defend themselves. So, you can say something horrendous, a platform removes it and has a claim filed under this proposal, but the company can’t use what you said to justify taking it down? That’s just absurd.
Interestingly, there is protection in the bill for sites that have a particular political bent from their inception. So, if you start out as conservative or progressive, you’re allowed to remove speech you disagree with. So, if you’re blatantly biased and announce it at the outset, you get protection. That’s just crazy.
And just ignore the fact that when you signed up, you agreed to “play by the rules” of that platform. Well, until you disagree with them. Then you can cry foul.
In the print business, it’s been common that we’re responsible for what we print, even if someone else says it. That’s why we reject certain letters to the editor and, in one instance last year, refused to quote an individual: We knew their statements were blatantly false and slanderous. That’s what responsible entities do. But at the federal level, it was determined that national platforms couldn’t effectively police comments of all their users and, just like that, social media became a free-for-all. Sen. Standridge’s bill wants to protect that mayhem.
We also find it intriguing that the bill defines “hate speech”, “obscenity”, “political speech” and “religious speech”, but only purports to penalize the deletion of political and religious comments.
According to the proposal, one user can censor another. For example, if someone posts something offensive on your page, you can delete it. But the people that host the site or platform can’t.
To be fair, it does allow for removal of posts that call for violence, encourages criminal conduct, bullies someone under 18, and a few other bad behaviors.
Of course, we’d prefer if users policed themselves, but we’re afraid that ship has sailed. So, we’ll side with the platforms policing themselves and the free market system. If users object to the guidelines, we’re sure those individuals will find a platform more to their liking.
No one has the right to say whatever they want wherever they want, nor should they be able to force someone else to provide them a soapbox for whatever drivel they opt to spew.