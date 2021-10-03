We’ll just admit our bias up front.
We’re pro-newspaper.
A study earlier this year by the Pew Research Center found that 71 percent of Americans get some of their news from social media and 53 percent use that source “sometimes” or “often”. But we know there are reliable sources on social media so that’s not all bad. Getting credible information, while ignoring or blocking the bad actors who create, share and distribute questionable “facts” to support their own agenda, add to their online audience, or spin up their audience remains an important goal of most newspapers.
And traditional media aren’t immune, nor have they ever been going back to Ben Franklin’s Pennsylvania Gazette. However, we’ll still do our best to toe the line of balance in our news columns, restrict our opinions to this page (and label them as such), and try to provide the broadest scope of stories with as much depth as we can.
Though not extinct by a long shot, it may be said that newspapers are an “endangered species.” Advertising, which has long funded most of what the industry produces in terms of stories and pages, declined 62 percent from 2008 to 2018. And that was “B.C.” (before COVID).
Since 2004, the U.S. has lost one-fourth of its newspapers. Of that number, 70 dailies ceased to exist and over 2,000 weeklies disappeared. According to an article published by the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina:
More than 200 of the nation’s 3,143 counties and equivalents have no newspaper and no alternative source of credible and comprehensive information on critical issues.
Half of the counties have only one newspaper, and two-thirds do not have a daily newspaper.
Many communities that lost newspapers were the most vulnerable — struggling economically and isolated.
If you’re reading this, it’s likely you’re a subscriber and that support is more important than ever. But for those who don’t, why should they care? How about this?
Here’s what happens when local media — particularly newspapers — have folded:
Government payrolls swell, as much as a million dollars within a year of a local newspaper closing.*
Taxpayers pay more in taxes — about $85 per person.*
Voter participation falls off.*
Governments pay more to borrow money.**
So, yes, we’re pro-newspaper. It’s National Newspaper Week. Thanks for being part of the celebration.
*“Political Consequences of the Endangered Local Watchdog: Newspaper Decline and Mayoral Elections in the United States,” Rubado, Meghan E., and Jennings. Jay T, April 3, 2019
**“Financing Dies in Darkness? The Impact of Newspaper Closures on Public Finance,” Murphey, et al., University of Illinois at Chicago, July 11, 2018