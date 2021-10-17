Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt relies on the phrase “personal choice” whenever it seems to mirror his personal choice.
Last year at the beginning of the pandemic he refused to issue a statewide mask mandate, saying the decision should be made locally. This year, he forbade local school boards from mandating face masks this year in an apparent reversal of his previous position. Some local school boards or superintendents made the decision to impose mask mandates anyway.
Now he and his attorney general are encouraging Oklahoma residents to ignore a proposed vaccine mandate from President Biden, saying getting vaccinated is a matter of “personal choice.”
Stitt, who has been vaccinated, in a video statement Thursday called a federal vaccine mandate “federal overreach” and claimed it is unconstitutional. Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor later issued a press release in which he urged employers to disregard the Biden Administration’s plans to implement a vaccine mandate.
Biden has proposed a vaccine mandate that would affect businesses with more than 100 employees. Those employees would either be vaccinated or be tested weekly for the coronavirus. Businesses that don’t comply would be subject to a $14,000 fine.
The details of the mandate have not been released yet. The Labor Department is still working on the regulations, which should be released soon, according to news reports.
That makes Stitt and O’Connor’s statements all the more presumptuous. Let’s wait until we see what the regulations say.
We agree that getting a vaccine, any vaccine, is a matter of personal choice. What is not a matter of personal choice is following laws and mandates. When public officials actively encourage residents to not follow the law, Americans themselves become endangered.
A similar matter occurred last year when county sheriffs issued statements concerning Second Amendment sanctuaries. A Sanctuary City, and presumably counties, are those where officials say they will not enforce the nation’s laws or help federal officials involved in enforcement of those laws. The laws referred to normally deal with immigration.
An issue arose last year over counties and the right to bear arms. One area county sheriff said he would oppose such a law through legal means, including court action. Another county sheriff said he would “not enforce any Presidential Executive Order or unconstitutional law, state or federal, that may jeopardize those rights.”
The difference is that one sheriff was willing to follow legal means to oppose the order while another sheriff was advocating disobeying the law altogether.
The right to bear arms and the right to bear your arm for a vaccine are both personal choices. But having the state’s chief executive encourage citizens to break the law is taking a personal choice and turning it into a political football.
If Oklahoma’s state officials disagree with the proposed Biden Administration vaccine mandate, then let them file a court suit, which the state AG has said he will do.
But do not encourage residents to flagrantly disobey the law. If businesses do not want to follow that mandate, that is their right. The same goes for those who do not want to be vaccinated.
Those are matters of personal choice and our elected officials should not decide matters of “personal choice” for us.