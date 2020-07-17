OK, Lawtonians, it’s time to get serious about wearing masks in public.
The Lawton City Council will meet today to consider an ordinance making masks mandatory in Lawton city limits. (To see a proposed copy of the ordinance, visit our website at swoknews.com and click on the mask story.)
Several health officials made the case at Tuesday’s City Council meeting for wearing masks.
Here are some of the highlights from what they had to say:
From Brandie Combs, Oklahoma Department of Health District 5 regional director:
Oklahoma is seeing “a huge increase” in the number of asymptomatic cases, which is a risk that the health care profession hadn’t seen before. She said asymptomatic people spread COVID-19 just as easily as symptomatic people.
She made the argument for wearing masks by saying when you talk or sing, you release saliva into the air and those respiratory droplets are the most important risk factor in spreading COVID-19.
We will not gain control over this disease through “herd immunity.” Combs said 1,800 Oklahomans would have to die to get to that point. That’s far too many deaths.
And then there are the hard numbers: In Oklahoma, 85 people died of the flu in 2019. By comparison, the state has seen 438 deaths from COVID-19 (as of Thursday morning).
According to Combs, the way to combat the spread of COVID-19 is to change our behavior.
Wearing a mask is one of those behavior changes we can make now. And this won’t be a temporary change. Combs said we will need to wear masks until we have a vaccine.
If Combs’ comments didn’t convince you of the need to wear masks, then here’s what Dr. Scott Michener, chief medical officer for Comanche County Memorial Hospital, told the council:
Michener echoed Combs’ observations that the virus is airborne and explained the science behind how the virus spreads. He said respiratory droplets are heavy, which is why there is a 6-foot social distancing requirement. Before that, gravity will pull the heavy droplets to the ground. Now there is a debate on aerosolized potential, because that “moisture” is lighter and stays in the air for longer distances. This means you could potentially get COVID-19 simply by being in the room with someone who has it.
Michener also pointed out that people can be infectious before they are symptomatic. Asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people are up to 80 percent of the positive cases. One-third of positive patients are asymptomatic.
Then there is the mortality rate. COVID-19 has a 4.4 percent mortality rate in the U.S. The U.S. has 4 percent of the world’s population but 25 percent of its deaths from COVID-19. Countries with widespread use of masks have a far lower mortality rate than the U.S. Japan has had less than 1,000 deaths and South Korea, less than 300 deaths. In the U.S., more than 136,000 people have died as of Thursday.
As of Thursday, 456 people in Lawton had tested positive for the virus, 8 deaths were recorded and 358 people had recovered. So we support the City Council’s proposed ordinance to make masks mandatory in public. Even The Lawton Constitution is masked up today.
Put on your mask. Do it for yourself. Do it for those around you.