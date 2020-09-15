With school back in session and Labor Day in our rearview mirror, life seems to be looking a bit more normal.
Normal sounds good after the spring and summer we have been through. Life has been anything but normal since COVID-19 reared its ugly head in March. At least some aspect of our daily lives has been upended ever since. Most of us are getting used to wearing a mask and keeping our distance from each other. Doing so makes it possible to have social interaction of some kind again.
Another sign of normalcy is that organizations are beginning to hold events. Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail was held this weekend in Duncan and Cement held its Outlaw Jesse James Festival.
Other events are scheduled for this upcoming weekend or later this month.
The Beaver Creek Free Trappers will hold its annual Fall Encampment later this week near Sterling and New Life Assembly of God Church in Cache is planning Fellowship in the Park on Saturday. The Chisholm Trail Arts Council CTAC Live! will present a concert by Jason Lyle Black on Sept. 24 and The Trail of Fear Scream Park held auditions last week in preparation for its annual Halloween haunted house.
These events will give residents the opportunity to get out of the house and interact once again, albeit with masks on and from an acceptable distance away.
Even the weather is getting in on the act as the sweltering heat of summer gave away last week to the region’s first really good cold front.
Life may never return to the “normal” we knew before mid-March, but at least some aspect of normalcy has returned.