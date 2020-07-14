Anna Carter.
Anna Carter is the young lady who lost her life late last week to COVID-19. Anna was only 13 years old. She would have been an eighth-grader at Cache Public Schools next month.
According to a post on Facebook, Anna suffered from juvenile scleroderma. Juvenile scleroderma is an autoimmune disease which causes the skin to become thick and hard. Her underlying condition made it hard for her to fight off COVID-19.
She died just one hour after arriving at a local hospital last Friday evening, according to the same Facebook post.
We don’t know how Anna contracted COVID-19. And that really isn’t important right now. What is important is that a young life was lost much, much too early.
Her mother, Amber, writes this about her daughter on the Facebook post:
“Anna is such a pure soul. She was funny … oh so funny, outgoing in everything theatrics and dance. She danced instead of walked most times. … Imagination unbounded.
“She had dreams, big ones and would’ve accomplished them. We cannot let her dreams die with her. She wanted to create a cure for (systemic) scleroderma (as) well (as) all autoimmune diseases. She did NOT want to do school unless it was to socialize lol. I want to honor her memory every day of my life.”
We, too, want to honor the memory of Anna Carter. We don’t want her to be known as just another victim of COVID-19. She isn’t just Lawton’s 8th, 9th or 10th death from COVID-19. She was a young person on the cusp of adulthood who had dreams and things she wanted to accomplish with her life.
This is what this disease does. It robs us not just of our grandparents or parents or aunts or uncles, but also of our future. It robs us of the Anna Carter’s who, at age 13, dare to dream big dreams and who want to eradicate diseases. They are the ones who want to make their mark on this world and leave it better than they found it.
Now a family is going through something no family should ever experience — the death of a beloved daughter and sister.
Our hearts go out to the Carters in their grief. We pray that no other families in Southwest Oklahoma have to live with the loss of a young child due to COVID-19.