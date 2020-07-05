OK, things have gone too far now.
First it was tearing down monuments of those who fought on the side of the South in the Civil War, then it was replacing Elmer Fudd’s shotgun with a scythe in Looney Toons cartoons, then it was pulling “Gone with the Wind” for its portrayal of slavery and African Americans.
Now some in California want to remove John Wayne’s name from the international airport in Orange County. Those who want to do so base their decision on racist and bigoted statements he made in a 1971 interview. What he said was not right, but is that really what people remember John Wayne for?
John Wayne was and still is larger than life to those who grew up watching him on the big screen. John Wayne was one of the most popular actors of the 20th century and remains a film icon, 40 years after his death. Perhaps best known for his Westerns, he was equally adept at playing good guys and bad guys.
When Wayne died in 1979, the Orange County airport was renamed in Wayne’s honor. According to an Associated Press story, Deanne Thompson, an airport spokeswoman, said the county has no plans to change the name or remove a statue of Wayne from the airport, which served more than 10 million passengers in 2018, though the issue comes up periodically, including last year.
Who can forget his ride across the meadow with his horse’s reins in his teeth in “True Grit” or his portrayal of an aging gunfighter in his last film “The Shootist?” That is the John Wayne we remember, the one who still entertains us with films such as “The Sons of Katie Elder” and “Red River.”
Actions such as tearing down monuments, taking away Elmer Fudd’s shotgun and renaming buildings are all cosmetic changes. They don’t address the real, underlying issue in America, which is systemic racism.
Every human — and most historic figures — have had their failings, including President John F. Kennedy. But those don’t overwrite the profoundly positive legacy he left on the nation. And because it doesn’t overwrite that legacy, no one is suggesting his name be removed from the airport in Queens, NY. Likewise, Wayne’s legacy should be judged on the entirety of his life, and not comments made a half century ago.
If we want to do something meaningful and lasting, let’s take on the root cause of racism and stop patting ourselves on the back for making changes that simply make us feel as if we have done something important.