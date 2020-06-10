Lawton got some good news Friday. That’s the day JCPenney released the list of stores it plans to close this year, and our store was not on the list. Stores in six other Oklahoma communities were not so fortunate.
In mid-May JCPenney announced it would file for bankruptcy and close more than 240 of its 846 stores. About 150 of those stores will close this summer with the remainder coming next year.
We had been holding our breath since the recent announcement that our local Dillard’s is closing this year. The loss of Dillard’s is hard enough; losing Penney’s would have been devastating.
Lawton’s economy, like every other community in the nation, is suffering from the effects of COVID-19. Retailers ranging from national chains to mom-and-pop establishments are all hurting.
But Penney’s is staying. So what can we do?
Shop local. It may seem trite and you probably have heard that phrase many times, but it’s true.
Supporting local retailers does several things for the economy.
For starters, it keeps our fellow Lawtonians employed. Many of those who work in retail are our friends and neighbors. We go to church with them and our kids play sports together or go to school together. Comanche County’s unemployment rate is almost 20 percent. We don’t want to add to those numbers, so we need to keep those who work in retail employed.
For another thing, the City of Lawton depends on sales tax receipts to fund such basic services as trash collection, water service and police and fire protection. The city budget has taken a hit due to COVID-19; shopping local will help the city recover some of that lost revenue.
So, if you think it’s important to have local shopping options, frequent a local store — any local store, including the dozens and dozens of locally-owned establishments merchants.