Voters have spoken, what few turned out last Tuesday, and passed a Capital Improvements Program extension.
The issue passed by a 64 percent majority, but was decided by fewer than 5,000 people who cast ballots, out of 37,650 registered voters.
Now that the issue has been settled, we are anxious for city officials to announce how they plan to proceed.
After the election results were made final on Tuesday, Mayor Stan Booker said that he would direct the city manager to press forward with requests for proposals to create a parks master plan. Doing so could be the first step toward spending the $20 million portion of the CIP that includes up to $8 million for a new indoor sports complex.
While the parks master plan, in and of itself, isn’t bothersome, we do have a couple of concerns.
First, it’s really beyond the purview of the mayor to direct the city manager. Under the terms of the city charter, the only authority the mayor has is to set the agenda for city council meetings.
The City Council has the authority and should set the order for the CIP projects. We think the council should hold workshops, open to the public, to set the order of projects. Voters were promised there would be transparency in how the funds are expended and we think having public input into the order of the projects is a good start.
The concern we have is that parks are not our greatest need right now. Again, the study, per se, is not a bad step, but if this is a rush to get to a new indoor sports complex to the top of the list, we don’t feel that’s our greatest need right now.
No one should be surprised by this. We supported the CIP, but also advocated in this space recently that the priorities should be street, waterline and sewer line repairs. These are the most pressing needs for our citizens. City leaders can’t possibly hope to draw new industry to a city where streets are full of potholes, sewer lines are caving in and waterlines are rupturing. The basic needs of current residents should be the primary consideration.
Our basic infrastructure needs to be fixed before we start on nice-to-have projects. If the council wants to pursue the parks study, that’s fine, but we’re guessing studies have already been done on infrastructure priorities and those need to move forward with more urgency.
We will be looking to city hall to see what role the council plays in setting the order of the projects and demonstrate the promised transparency.