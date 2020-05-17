Some communities in the state have come up with a great way to help small businesses that were closed recently due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are offering grants to help them get back on their feet.
On Friday, the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation gave grants totaling $475,000 to 131 small businesses in the county. Each business had to fill out an application detailing how the business would spend the money. Then the economic development foundation board determined how much each grant would be, with the maximum being $5,000 per grant.
Last week the Lawton City Council voted to enact a similar program for businesses in Lawton. Lawton has yet to develop the criteria for applying for its grants, but we are sure they can use the Duncan model.
Small businesses in our area need all the help they can get right now. Most have been shuttered for weeks after the governor issued a shelter-in-place order that kept state residents home. Many businesses had to lay off all or most of their employees.
In order to reopen, businesses have had to adhere to strict guidelines such as putting up sneeze guards, doing deep cleaning and buying masks and gloves for their employees. None of these mandates are cheap. Once the businesses do reopen, many, such as restaurants and bars, will be limited in their capacity, further eating into their profits.
The grants are a good way to help small mom and pop businesses offset these costs.
In Duncan, the economic development foundation is using money it had saved up to fund the grants. The Lawton City Council has chosen to amend the recent Capital Improvements Program that voters approved in February and take $250,000 from the category dedicated to industrial development. The council will create a new category, retail development/retention, to provide funds for infrastructure and new and existing retail development and retention. The original category was to contain $29 million dedicated to industrial development.
The city is seeking outside funding to match its $250,000 to bring the total available for grants to $500,000.
We think the idea of creating grants to help small, local businesses survive is a great idea and one we wholeheartedly support.
We do have a problem with the City Council already amending a Capital Improvements Program category that voters just approved. No, we don’t want the council to get approval from voters to amend the program in this instance; that would be too costly and time consuming. We realize this is an emergency and small businesses need help now.
But we also don’t want the council to amend the CIP anytime they feel like it with no oversight or control from city residents. City residents approved the CIP in February, which was actually amending an earlier CIP, in good faith that the city would use the funds as it said it would.
Taking $250,000 from a $29 million category will surely not be missed. We just hope the council doesn’t make it a habit to continually adjust the funding within each category and spend the money on projects that city residents have not approved.
We support the program. We just think they need to find another funding source and leave the CIP as voters approved it.