It’s time for Lawtonians to dig deep into their pockets. Your fellow neighbors need your help.
The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma kicked off its annual campaign Friday by announcing a goal of $1.25 million. It’s an ambitious goal given the current economic climate and it will take all of us working together to make it happen.
In case you don’t know, your United Way dollars help fund 30 programs run by 18 agencies. Those agencies range from the Armed Services YMCA, which provides support to Fort Sill military members and their families; to the Lawton Food Bank, which provides groceries to low-income people in Southwest Oklahoma; to the Salvation Army, which provides people in crisis or facing hardships with shelter for the night or a meal in their soup kitchen.
Those are some of the better known, more visible organizations that your United Way dollars help fund. But your money also goes to the C. Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless, which provides a safe shelter for those in transition until they can find employment in our community. And to the Hearts That Care Clinic which provides free medical and pharmacy services to those below the national poverty level.
Boys and girls also benefit from your donations. The United Way contributes funds to the Boy Scouts of America, Last Frontier Council and to the Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma.
Those are just a few of the organizations right here in Lawton that receive funds from United Way.
And the needs are great.
Consider these statistics from the local United Way website:
Twenty-two percent of youth in Southwest Oklahoma don’t have enough food to eat;
More than 23 percent of children are living in poverty in Southwest Oklahoma;
More than 37,000 people living in Comanche County participate in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program.
Your United Way contributions help people put food on their tables or provide a temporary roof over their heads.
Donating is easy. Chances are that your employer will participate in the campaign and you can sign up for payroll deduction. If not, visit the United Way website at uwswok.org and click on the “Donate” button. You can choose the amount you wish to donate and how often you wish to donate. And every dollar matters … to someone.
We realize that times are tough for everyone right now. But if you are fortunate enough to still be employed, then give so those who lost their jobs during the pandemic will have food on their tables tonight and a roof over their heads.