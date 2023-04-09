Thursday was a great day in Southwest Oklahoma, to paraphrase former Mayor Wayne Gilley. Thursday was when state and community leaders gathered to formally open the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator, also known as FISTA, in Central Plaza.

What began as a vision five years ago, has grown into a multimillion-dollar project. The City of Lawton spent $14 million to buy the former Central Mall and has received $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and another $1 million in U.S. Housing of Urban Development funds.