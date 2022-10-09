Lawton’s Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator received nothing but good news last week.
First came the announcement that CAMGIAN Corporation of Starkville, Miss., will sign a five-year lease with FISTA. Along with the lease agreement will come up to 25 jobs with an average salary of $100,000. The company will employ four people here before the end of the year with the rest to arrive next year.
CAMGIAN is a pioneer in intelligent automation technologies with application in the commercial and defense markets. CAMGIAN officials have been working with the folks at Fort Sill for about two years. Last week’s announcement of their agreeing to the lease was a culmination of those talks.
The second bit of good news followed on Thursday when Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the American Rescue Plan Act, which contains $20 million for FISTA. The funds will be used to outfit at STEM lab, Makerspace, accelerator and anechoic chamber at FISTA.
The STEM lab, Makerspace and accelerator will be used by local students to test out their theories and build projects. The projects may or may not have application for the defense industry, but students will have access to the latest technology.
Another plus for the students is the fact that defense contractors will be just down the hall in the secure section of FISTA 1 (the former Sears store on the west end of Central Plaza) to offer their feedback on the students’ ideas.
The goal of FISTA officials is that local students interested in science, math, engineering and technology will eventually find jobs right here at home.
The last piece of good news regarding FISTA is that the remodeling project is on schedule. A spokesman for Smith and Pickel, the construction firm in charge of the remodeling project, said the work is about 80 percent done. The target is to have FISTA 1 ready for defense contractors to move into before the end of the year.
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole also weighed in on the future of FISTA last week during a visit to The Lawton Constitution. He said the City of Lawton made a good investment when it bought the old Central Mall with the idea of turning it into a defense contractor park. He said it was an investment in Lawton that he thinks will pay off.
Apparently others also believe the investment will pay off because Central Plaza is attracting some new tenants. A business from Walters, Small Town Creations, is ready to call Lawton home and a dog trainer is looking at space there. In addition, a firm is considering reopening the movie theater in Central Plaza.
With the good news that FISTA delivered last week and an announcement expected soon about two more companies locating here, Lawton’s economy seems to be humming right along.