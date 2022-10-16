There’s an old saying that goes, “If you don’t vote, you have no right to complain.”
The same goes for participating in city government. To date, the city has held three meetings about closing parks in five city wards: Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 and 8. The meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at City Hall. Average attendance is 10 residents. That’s right, 10 or fewer people have shown up at each meeting.
Last week’s meeting covered three wards, yet a total of only 10 people attended. That’s 3.3 people per ward. Hardly enough to give the city feedback on which parks to close and which parks to keep open.
We have covered those meetings in the pages of this newspaper and have published, more than once, the schedule of meeting dates and times. Residents can’t say they did not know about the meetings.
The city will discuss parks in wards 5, 6, and 7 later this month. The meeting for Ward 5 will be held Thursday and the meeting for wards 6 and 7 will be held Oct. 27.
Maybe residents don’t care if their neighborhood park is closed or not. Fair enough.
But the city has more meetings scheduled this week on issues you might care about.
A public meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall to get input into a master plan for improvements at lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth. Elsewhere in today’s paper you will find more details about the meeting.
Don’t care about the lakes? OK, how about mass transit?
A public hearing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Owens Multi-Purpose Center for new routes and service changes to Lawton’s bus service. This will be the public’s opportunity to have input into possible changes.
The city is making these hearings and meetings open because it wants your input. Many times on this page we have criticized city officials for making decisions without input from citizens. Now is your opportunity to make your voice heard.
City officials don’t know what you want if you don’t tell them. If you have a good argument why a park in your neighborhood should be kept open or have an idea how it can be repurposed, then attend a meeting and let city staff know.
If you use the lakes for recreation such as camping, fishing or boating, attend the lakes meeting on Monday to see what is being proposed. And bring your ideas for improvements or changes.
Do you ride the bus? If so, attend the LATS meeting on Friday and tell city officials how important that service is to you and how changes will affect your life.
If you don’t participate, then you can’t complain when the park you enjoy walking in closes, the lake you fish in changes its regulations, or the bus you ride to work or to buy groceries no longer stops where you need to go.
If you don’t voice your opinion, you have no right to complain.