There’s an old saying that goes, “If you don’t vote, you have no right to complain.”

The same goes for participating in city government. To date, the city has held three meetings about closing parks in five city wards: Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 and 8. The meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at City Hall. Average attendance is 10 residents. That’s right, 10 or fewer people have shown up at each meeting.