Americans may feel less safe than ever after the past two weeks.
Since the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, the U.S. has recorded 20 shootings claiming the lives of 18 people, according to Gun Violence Archive. Dozens more have been injured.
One of those 20 shootings was a mass shooting that happened here in our own state Wednesday when a gunman entered a hospital complex in Tulsa and killed two doctors, a receptionist and a patient before taking his own life. The gunman apparently bought a rifle about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Less than three hours later he killed four people.
Would a background check or waiting period have changed the outcome?
The shooting in Tulsa was the second shooting that happened in Oklahoma last week. On May 29, a gunman killed one person and injured seven in the small town of Taft during an outdoor festival celebrating Memorial Day.
The call for gun reform in America has ramped up since the gunman in Uvalde killed 19 children and two teachers. But not everyone seems to be on the bandwagon. Most notably, the governors of Oklahoma and Texas.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has been quoted as saying now is not the time to talk about gun reform. Really?
Columbine, Colo., 1999; Sandy Hook, Conn., 2012; Parkland, Fla., 2018; Uvalde, Texas, 2022, to mention just a few school shootings. How about Buffalo, N.Y., last month when 10 people were gunned down in a grocery store or how about the two women shot outside a church in Ames, Iowa, just hours after President Biden made his plea for gun reform on Thursday night?
We’ve had more than two decades since the first school shooting to pass gun reform legislation.
Gov. Greg Abbott, across the river in Texas, also seems reluctant to enact meaningful gun reform. His answer is to focus on school security. School security may cost taxpayers millions of dollars, but it will not do anything to address the safety of Americans at houses of worship, movie theaters, grocery stores or doctor’s offices.
How do you plan to protect those people, Mr. Abbott?
An informal, nonscientific poll conducted online by The Lawton Constitution shows that now just may be the time. The poll shows that 44 percent of respondents favor raising the legal age to buy a gun to 21, support more stringent background checks and support banning the sale of assault weapons. Twenty-five percent of the respondents do not support any type of gun reform. Granted, the sampling size is small, but we think the results are telling.
Gun reform should not be a political issue. It should be a safety issue. Period. No one has reported whether the gunmen involved in these recent acts of violence were Republican or Democrat. No one has reported whether the victims were Republican or Democrat. Because their political affiliation doesn’t matter. Neither should party affiliation matter when it comes to gun reform, but sadly it seems to.
Other writers on this page have advocated making the next election about a single issue – gun reform. That may be the only way to get the attention of politicians.
It’s plain to see the two leading parties differ on many aspects that could keep Americans safer. But surely there’s something meaningful they can agree on.
If now is not the time, then when?