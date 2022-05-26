Once again parents in America are going through the unspeakable horror of being notified that their young child, who went to school Wednesday morning, will not return home.
This time the location was Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of downtown San Antonio and 54 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. This small town of about 16,000 people will never be the same after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a classroom and shot and killed 19 students and two teachers.
Uvalde joins a list of schools no one wants to be on — schools where other mass shootings have occurred:
•Sandy Hook, Conn., Dec. 14, 2021, 26 people, 20 of them students, were killed.
•Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018, 17 people, 14 of them students, were killed.
•Columbine, Colo., April 20, 1999, 13 people, including 12 students, were killed.
Each time, political leaders shake their heads, call for a moment of silence, say they are praying for the families, proclaim these incidents must stop, and then move on without making any meaningful gun reforms.
As President Biden said in his remarks to the nation on Wednesday night, “Why are we willing to live with this carnage? … When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?”
Indeed, when? When will Americans and politicians say enough is enough and finally enact meaningful gun reform? No one is suggesting that the government take away American’s guns, as some alarmists would have you believe. We just want responsible gun ownership so that Columbine, Parkland, Sandy Hook and Uvalde never happen again.
Texas recently enacted one of the most stringent abortion laws on the books making it illegal to kill unborn babies. Yet the Legislature balks at enacting gun reforms.
So it’s OK to protect the lives of unborn babies but not the lives of elementary school students?