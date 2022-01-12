Sure, it might be an odd question, but journalists pay attention to these small things. The City of Lawton posted a meeting agenda – distinctly titled “Lawton City Council Special Meeting” – to be held Jan. 10. The only items on the agenda were related to the swearing in of newly elected council members and a declaration by Mayor Stan Booker that the new administration had begun.
The gathering was called to order, they said the pledge and gave an invocation as is done at all the council meetings, roll was taken, and attendees proceeded down the list of agenda items. Except the gathering lacked the quorum required by the city charter to conduct business. Council members Jay Burk, Keith Jackson, Allan Hampton, Onreka Johnson and Randy Warren were not in attendance, and as the mayor is a non-voting member, his attendance can’t be used to determine a quorum.
Still they proceeded to swear in Kelly Harris for his first term and Mary Ann Hankins and Mayor Booker for second terms.
When our reporter raised the issue, the response was a lot of silence, at least initially.
Later, we were told that a meeting wasn’t required to swear in the new members, according to an opinion of the city’s attorney.
And that may be all well and good. But, when is a meeting not a meeting.
They called it a meeting.
The agenda said it was a meeting.
They did the invocation, said the pledge to the flag and took roll. It had agenda items.
But it wasn’t a meeting meeting. It was just a small gathering of a few elected officials to handle a few city charter-mandated functions.
Of course, since more than the allowed number of officials were there (even if it wasn’t a quorum), it could appear to be a violation of the state open meeting act as well as state law, though they’d have to have discussed city business to cross that threshold.
Of course, we’re being a bit facetious here. The swearing in of new councilpersons is not, in and of itself, much more than a ceremonial function. It may not be a requirement to perform their required duties.
But, in the interest of transparency and being above reproach, it’s probably a good idea to decide: When is a meeting not a meeting?