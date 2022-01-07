The parks study/master plan was the first item city officials undertook following the successful Capital Improvements Program (CIP) vote in February 2020. Now, nearly two years later, the results of the extensive study have been presented to the council and the voters.
So, where to go from here?
The consultants recommended relocating some park facilities, updating some and closing others.
Consultants seemed to support the proposed youth sports complex, as well as upgrading existing facilities, noting athletic events should be an economic driver for the community.
Existing condition of parks and athletic facilities need work and the current condition of athletic facilities is actually a deterrent to visitors.
Amidst a lot of analysis, there was one bright spot: Sixty-four percent of residents are within a 10-minute walk to a park, a stat that exceeds the national average. Unfortunately, the city underfunds maintenance by about $1 million to meet that same national average. Just this past year much was made of unemptied trash, non-functional water fountains and poor maintenance at the city’s skate park.
Since the 2020 CIP vote allocated an additional $20 million to parks and recreation, that wouldn’t seem to be an issue, keeping Lawton at the national average in two categories instead of giving up one to achieve another.
The best solution seems to be a combination of the recommendations. Parks with minimal use should be removed from the city’s inventory and expense. But we’d like to see those decisions to be few, focusing on enhancing what we’ve got. And as much as people say they want the city to be run like a “business”, the function of the city is actually to serve its citizens.
Most parks won’t have a return-on-investment, so it comes down to how many people use a park. If its use is minimal, we agree, it should be disposed of or repurposed. However, if it serves the community or neighborhood in which it exists, the commitment should be made to make certain it’s safe, functional and well-maintained. We like Councilwoman Onreka Johnson’s desire to weigh in on the parks in her ward. We’re sure other council members feel similarly.
At the end of the day, closing a park should only be done if it serves little purpose. Voters agreed to an investment in parks and rec and we think the intent was to make sure the ones we have are among the best.
More isn’t necessarily best. But neither are showplaces that serve only a few. As with most things, the best decision will likely lie in the middle.