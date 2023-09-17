There’s no shortage of politicians, readers, views and just plain citizens who are shy about telling anyone who’ll listen where we fall short. And though broad generalizations are always wrong (see what we did there?), some measure of the criticism is warranted.
Given that, however, we find it more than a little disturbing when some of our brethren just make it easier for the critics.
One national newspaper group, which has infamously cut 47 percent of its news staff in the last three years, announced they’ll be hiring reporters to cover Taylor Swift and Beyonce’, feeding those stories to their several hundred news outlets across the country.
It’s incumbent on each of us in the media to determine what topic it is our viewers and readers and listeners want to know more about, and to provide that information. Ignore the customers and you may not have them for very long.
With apologies to any Beyonce’ fans or “Swiftees” out there, it’s our opinion that journalism dollars are far too precious than to focus on the stars’ latest late night dinner date or what new revealing outfit they were spotted in. If we’re covering celebrities, it’ll likely be if Rudy Ramos makes a return to “Yellowstone”, or the local musician who passed away recently having influenced the local music scene for decades.
Yeah, yeah. Call us old-fashioned, but what the media should be reporting on is the government actions that affect our lives, the good deed done by a neighbor and, as happened last week locally, where $60 million of your tax dollars will be spent.
There are certainly those who want to know every detail of the life of their favorite celebrity, and if that’s your cup of tea, we know there are dozens and dozens of websites that will satiate that appetite. And we’ve been known to pull the occasional celebrity story from our Associated Press feed if we think it will interest readers.
But our news judgment, and where we apply those limited resources, exists elsewhere.